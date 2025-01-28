EU Cautiously Optimistic on Syria Engagement: Official



Brussels: Irish foreign minister Simon Harris stated on Monday that the European Union (EU) “is cautiously optimistic on Syria engagement” but emphasized the necessity for deeper engagement to strengthen relations with the country. Harris made these remarks at a news conference held at the EU Headquarters in Brussels, the Belgian capital.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Harris expressed early signs of optimism but stressed the importance of continued involvement. He noted the potential consequences if the EU fails to engage intensively with Syria while other geopolitical actors and forces make their moves. In a similar vein, Ms. Kaja Kallas, the Vice-President of the EU, highlighted Syria’s fragile future and the need for the EU to take appropriate actions. She mentioned the importance of a step-by-step approach, where the EU is prepared to reciprocate when Syria demonstrates progress.





In addition to discussing Syria, Harris touched on the recent developments in Gaza, acknowledging the efforts of President Donald Trump and his team in facilitating a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. He recognized the significant role played by the Trump administration in achieving a cessation of hostilities, which resulted in the release of hostages and a halt to the violence. Harris emphasized the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreement and ensuring that all parties involved follow through with their commitments.

