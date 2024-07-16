Ethiopia’s Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Berhanu Holds Talks with Football Legends

Addis Ababa: Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Field Marshal Berhanu Jula conferred today with international soccer stars Luis Nani and Nigerian Nwankwo Kanu.

The former Manchester United winger and Portuguese national team star, Luis Nani, alongside Nigerian football icon Nwankwo Kanu are in Addis Ababa.

The two legendaries’ visit coincides with the 80th anniversary celebration of Mechal Sports Club, where they were honored guests.

Following the discussion, Luis Nani signed the jersey of his country, Portugal and gifted it to the Chief of General Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, according to the ENDF social media page.

During their stay in Ethiopia, Nani and Kanu have visited various places including the newly built Adwa Victory Memorial, the National Museum of Ethiopia and Ethiopian Air Force.

Both the renowned football players expressed enthusiasm about visiting Ethiopia’s prestigious institutions and they have been thrilled to be in the country.

They have also
extended their appreciation to the people of Ethiopia who have shown enormous hospitality during all their visits.

Source: Ethiopian News Agency

