Ethiopia, Russia Expanding Bilateral Relations, Multilateral Cooperation: Ambassador Terekhin



Addis Ababa: Ethiopia and Russia are deepening bilateral relations and broadening multilateral cooperation, Ambassador Evgeny Terekhin told ENA.

The Russian ambassador said that the bilateral and multilateral relationships between Russia and Ethiopia have been growing after the leaders of the two countries met at the first and second Russia-Africa summits in 2019 and 2023.

‘I should stress the highest level of political, mutual understanding, and interaction between our countries based on the excellent, mutual relationship between the two leaders of our countries, President Putin and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.’

According to him, their meetings, especially on the sidelines of the first and the second Russia-Africa summits have given a mighty impetus to a whole-scale development of bilateral relations in each direction, practically in every field.

‘We cooperate closely in different international organizations in the international arena, especially on issues of paramount concern for our two countries.’

Amba

ssador Evgeny Terekhin pointed out his hope ‘that soon it (the cooperation) will be more visible, especially in the fields of energy, mutual trade, food security, and others.’

Furthermore, he expressed optimism about the growing economic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing ongoing efforts to increase trade and investment.

‘In the economic field, we’re moving forward as well, maybe not as quickly as we would like to see; but still I can see tangible movements in this direction.’

At present, ‘we see not only extremely well developed bilateral relations and cooperation in different directions, but also mutual joint participation within the BRICS format.’

The ambassador said BRICS will give the countries better opportunities for enlargement and strengthening of bilateral relations, adding that there is already a significant and broad range of interconnected ideas that fit together. And the political momentum is also crucial.

Ethiopia’s membership in the BRICS during Russia’s chairmanship has d

eepened bilateral relations, he added.

Both countries share a vision of a multipolar world order based on international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Ambassador Terekhin finally pointed out that Russia has been enlarging the quantity of scholarships allotted to Ethiopian students every year, in addition to the effort of strengthening people-to-people cooperation and relations.

‘We’re developing people-to-people cooperation and relations. For instance, last year we have conducted days of Russian spiritual culture. And it was really fascinating and wonderful when chorus of one of Russian monasteries presented the church songs at Meskel Square here in Addis Ababa during the Moscow festivities. I hope we will be able to arrange something of the same kind this year as well.’

Source: Ethiopian News Agency