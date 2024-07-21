Ethio-Italy Investment and Business Forum Held in Milan City



Addis Ababa: A two-day Ethio-Italy Investment and Business Forum that focused on deepening investment and business partnerships between Ethiopia and Italy was conducted in Milan city.

The Investment and Business Forum was organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Italy which held in Milan, Italy from 18th to 19th July 2024.

During the Forum, Deputy Commissioner Dagato Kumbe featured the vast investment potential and various investment opportunities that Ethiopia offers to Italian investors.

He also presented the improved investment policy and climate of the country, the investment incentives as well as trade and other new sectors recently opened for foreign investors in detail.

On the sideline of the Forum, B2B engagement between Ethiopian and Italian investors was also conducted, according to the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

The Deputy Commissioner along with other delegate members conducted a site visit to Italian companies, and he invited Italian investors to make a per-investment visit to Ethiopia an

d explore more about the investment potential of the country.

Source: Ethiopian News Agency