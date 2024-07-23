Estate: Lagos govt encourages residents’ collaboration to improve housing deficit



The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, has encouraged residents of government-owned housing estates in the Ikorodu area to participate and collaborate to improve living conditions in them.

Akinderu-Fatai said this at a forum organised for residents of government-owned housing estates in Ikorodu held at Babatunde Olushola Benson Housing Estate, Ibeshe, on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum was organised to address specific issues such as estate maintenance, security, community development, waste management, and environmental sustainability.

Akinderu-Fatai, who stressed the importance of residents participation, expressed gratitude for their contributions, expertise, and commitment.

He emphasised the importance of the forum as a platform for collaboration in line with the THEMES+ agenda which prioritises inclusivity.

Akinderu-Fatai highlighted the importance of residents’ feedback and input, emphasising that it would help shape strategies and

improve services.

He said the government was committed to improving residents’ quality of life through investments in infrastructure, amenities, and services.

He assured residents of transparency and inclusivity in decision-making, adding that feedback was crucial for shaping policies and programmes.

The commissioner enjoined residents to work together with the government to build a better future for their estates, communities, and the state.

He appreciated residents support for the housing policy and encouraged continued collaboration to achieve a better Lagos.

Akinderu-Fatai was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr Abdulhafis Toriola.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr Abdulhafis Toriola, who corroborated what Akinderu-Fatai said, urged residents to share the information from the forum with those who were not able to attend.

See also Sanwo-Olu seeks support for infrastructure at AIF

He advised that they took ownership of their estates and maintain the infrast

ructure, urging them to live peacefully with each other for a harmonious environment.

Abdulhafis Toriola added that the ultimate goal of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration was to develop beautiful communities with proper infrastructure, comparable to modern cities worldwide.

Toriola was represented by the Director, Estates Department, Ministry of Housing, Mrs Olukemi Fosudo.

Allhaji Monsur Olowoshago, one of the beneficiary of the estate who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the Lagos State Government for offering financial assistance to make housing more accessible for residents.

Olowoshago noted that the cost of the subsidised housing unit was significantly lower compared to what they would find on the open market from private developers.

He added that the subsidised housing was not only affordable but habitable.

Source:News Agency of Nigeria