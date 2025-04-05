

Enugu: No fewer than 100 farmers from the 17 Local Government Areas in Enugu State have received training on Climate Smart Agriculture to mitigate agricultural losses. The workshop aims to enlighten farmers on best agronomy, seedlings, planting and harvest periods, and the protection of crops and farmers from harsh weather, disasters, and illnesses.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the workshop titled ‘Downscaling of 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction for Enugu State Farmers’ was organized by the Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-industrialisation in collaboration with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET). Declaring the workshop open in Enugu, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-industrialisation, Mr. Patrick Ubru, stated that the participating farmers would further disseminate the training by becoming trainers themselves.





Mr. Ubru emphasized that the 100 registered farmers would act as ambassadors, spreading knowledge and best practices in Climate Smart Agriculture to fellow farmers across the 17 council areas. He noted the mission to transform Enugu State into Nigeria’s food basket and an export hub is supported by robust partnerships with private investors, including Pragmatic Palm Ltd, Biosources and Technology Ltd, Ugwu Anama Farm, and Fungtai Engineering Company LTD, among others.





The state government and its partners are cultivating vast areas of land and developing produce cities, aiming to create value chains that enhance production and improve farmers’ livelihoods. Under the leadership of Dr. Peter Mbah, Enugu State envisions becoming synonymous with agricultural prosperity, feeding its people and establishing itself as a key player in both national and international agricultural markets.





Mrs. Glory Onyegbule, Director of Applied Meteorological Services in NiMET, highlighted that the 2025 rainfall prediction for Enugu State suggests ample rainfall from April to November. Farmers should begin planting after substantial rainfall to ensure better harvests, reduce losses, and enhance food production for local and international markets.





Prof. Ifeanyi Enete from the Institute for Maritime Studies of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, endorsed the adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture as a global best practice. The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Victor Ngwu, encouraged farmers to integrate the new knowledge into their farming practices to minimize losses and maintain profitability.

