Engagement the Key to Financial Literacy as 66% of Adults in OECD Countries Struggle with Basics

In its third collaboration, Oxford University’s Professor Michael McMahon and EBC Financial Group’s David Barrett explore how to bridge the global financial literacy gap in open-access webinar on 11 November

Think Like an Economist: Financial Literacy and Economic Understanding in an Age of Complexity.

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC) and the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics announce the latest episode of the acclaimed “What Economists Really Do” (WERD) webinar series. The upcoming webinar, “Think Like an Economist: Financial Literacy and Economic Understanding in an Age of Complexity,” will take place on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, at 12:00 PM GMT.

This third collaboration builds on previous sessions examining tax evasion and climate economics, and will feature Professor Michael McMahon of the University of Oxford, David Barrett CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, and moderator Professor Banu Demir Pakel.

Why Economic Literacy Matters Now

In today’s complex economic landscape, understanding financial principles is critical for informed decision-making. As OECD’s report found, 66% of adults in member countries lack basic financial literacy. Financial literacy – the ability to manage money, plan ahead, and make informed choices – remains low in advanced economies. Even in developed economies like the UK, a recent study found that 39% of adults lack confidence managing money. This discussion will address why households and experts think differently about economic systems, which teaching interventions work, and how central banks and policymakers can communicate more effectively.

The discussion will introduce the “Three Es” framework – Explanation, Engagement, and Education – offering practical pathways to stronger economic understanding. By combining Professor McMahon’s cutting-edge research (in behavioral economics and central bank communication), with David Barrett’s real-world insights from serving clients across global markets, the panel bridges academic rigor and industry practice.

“The biggest challenge to financial literacy today is not complexity. Rather, it is complacency. People assume AI and algorithms have thinking covered,” said David Barrett. “Markets right now feel bulletproof. Despite the random, out-of-the-blue shocks we’ve seen this year, they’ve learnt to look through the noise. But most participants are confusing access to data with actual comprehension. Rules-based trading removes personal bias from execution, but it doesn’t eliminate the need for economic understanding. You can have AI generate a hundred trade signals, but if you don’t understand the forces behind tariff impacts or central bank pivots, you’re just following patterns without the full picture. That’s not literacy; that’s dependency. Our partnership with Oxford addresses this: bringing the foundational economic thinking that transforms information into genuine understanding.”

Professor Michael McMahon noted, “One of the most striking findings in our research is how even highly educated individuals struggle with basic economic concepts that affect their daily financial decisions. This isn’t about intelligence. Rather, it is about mental models. This discussion will explore practical ways we can bridge that gap, from how central banks can communicate more clearly to how informal teaching interventions, such as this webinar, can significantly improve economic understanding and forecasting ability.”

About the Panelists

David Barrett is the CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, bringing nearly 40 years of experience in foreign exchange, fixed income, commodities, and CFDs. His career spans leadership roles at AIG, NatWest, Nomura International, and Credit Lyonnais, where he advised on institutional trading, market risk, and financial operations. A widely respected voice in global finance, David’s insights on geopolitical risks, monetary policy, and market volatility have been featured in Reuters, Forbes, Financial News, Associated Press, Yahoo! Finance, and numerous international media outlets. He is a returning WERD panelist, having previously discussed “The Economics of Tax Evasion” at the University of Oxford — demonstrating his commitment to bridging practical market expertise with academic discourse on critical issues.

Professor Michael McMahon is Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford, Senior Research Fellow at St Hugh’s College, and Director of the Research Policy Network on Central Bank Communication. He previously worked at Warwick University and the Bank of England and serves on the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. His research on macroeconomics, monetary policy, and central bank communication has been published in top journals including the Quarterly Journal of Economics and Review of Economic Studies.

Event Details — Register Now

What Think Like an Economist: Financial Literacy and Economic Understanding in an Age of Complexity When Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 12:00 PM GMT Format Free online webinar via Zoom Panelists David Barrett, CEO, EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd Prof. Michael McMahon, Department of Economics, University of Oxford Moderator Prof. Banu Demir Pakel, Department of Economics, University of Oxford

This webinar is designed for students, finance professionals, policymakers, educators, traders, investors, and anyone seeking to understand economic thinking. The webinar includes interactive Q&A with both panelists.

Registration is free and open now at https://www.ebc.com/oxford2025. Secure your seat today.

Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities (“EBC”). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or part investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

Media Contact:

Alya Amani

Global Public Relations Executive

alya.amani@ebc.com

Aldric Tinker Toyad

Global Public Relations Lead

aldric.tinker@ebc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55755b28-cd20-4e14-bec7-51054b67aa27

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9564243