Embracing digital innovation crucial for efficient healthcare delivery – Experts



Abuja, Aug.1, 2024 (NAN) Experts in the health sector have advocated digital innovations for efficient healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The stakeholders made the call at the Insights Learning Forum, eHealth Africa on Wednesday, in Abuja .

The forum, with the theme ‘Digital Innovation in Public Health Practice’, gathered key stakeholders and innovators to discuss the impact and future of digital solutions in the health sector.

The Director of Partnerships and Programmes eHealth Africa, Ota Akhigbe, said the forum was aimed at harnessing insights and ideas from stakeholders across Africa to achieve digital transformation in health outcomes.

Akhigbe underscored the importance of data in driving digital transformation in the health sector.

She, however , said that in doing so, there was a need to ensure that data was not just collected but was used to inform decisions that would improve health outcomes.

Akhigbe said, ‘This event serves as a platform to advocate for a unified approach to digital transformatio

n, emphasising the importance of integrity in data usage.

‘The Federal Government’s body language is very positive and encouraging, and there is political will at both the national and state levels to support and advance digital innovation in healthcare.

‘This platform serves as an advocacy tool to raise awareness and engage government agencies, ensuring that these innovations receive the necessary support and funding.

‘This collaborative approach between the private sector and government agencies is vital for the successful implementation of digital health solutions.”

Akhigbe said that the forum, therefore, provided an opportunity for the stakeholders to communicate their needs and expectations to government representatives, ensuring that policies aligned with the sector’s evolving needs.

‘The optics of digital solutions is promising, though infrastructure gaps remain.

‘ This forum is about identifying converted stake

holders and decision-makers who can help bridge these gaps. By this time next year, we hope to have tangible progress to report,”she said

The Chief Executive Officer of eHealth Africa Clinics, Adams Thompson, said the transformative potential of digital platforms in breaking down barriers to healthcare access cannot be overemphasised .

Thompson said that although providing innovative digital solutions in healthcare was crucial,however,access alone was not enough.

He acknowledged that a supportive system was necessary to ensure that people received the right diagnosis, treatment, and care they needed.

‘We need patient-focused health ,and designing a system that really does put the patient at the centre of the decision making involves so that they get what they want is key.

‘There is need for an inclusive healthcare delivery system and all hands must be on deck to achieve that,’ he said

Dr David Akpan, Deputy Director of eHealth Africa, said there was a need for digital health innovators and stakeholders

to converge and discuss innovative ideas in public health.

Akpan said the aim was to ensure that those in the rural areas have equitable access to healthcare.

He said, ‘It is important to use a human-centred design approach in addressing the challenges of implementing digital health solutions, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

‘We must consider the users during the development phase and pilot innovations to ensure they address real needs and are user-friendly. This approach ensures that solutions are not only innovative but also practical and sustainable.’

‘If your grandmother gets sick and the nearest facility is two hours away, digital platforms can make it possible for a doctor to provide a first-hand assessment and prescription.

‘This can even facilitate a referral process where she can be picked up from home and taken to a facility.’

Akpan highlighted the importance of a human-centered approach in developing these digital innovations,

ensuring that they are tailored to meet the actual needs of the users.

Dr Kabir Suleiman, Incident Manager of the Polio Emergency Operation Centre in Katsina State, said digital innovation had transformed routine data collection from hard copy to electronic formats.

He said embracing digital technology was crucial for strengthening the health system, particularly in areas where traditional methods fall short.

‘Digital tools have already shown great impact, especially in disease surveillance. Real-time data sharing and decision-making have transformed our approach to managing health crises,’ he said.

Suleiman called on all health stakeholders to embrace these advancements to ensure a more robust and responsive healthcare system.

