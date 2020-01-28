Embassy of Finland in Nairobi has two open vacancies; Driver (Team Leader) and Coordinator (Private Sector, Communications)
Driver (Team Leader)
The post of locally employed Driver will be available at the Embassy of Finland in Nairobi on a contract of two years with a possibility of an extension upon satisfactory performance starting from 8 March 2020 or as agreed.
Main duties and responsibilities:
Ambassador’s/ Chargeacute; d’Affaires driver; transport to meetings and functions
Supervise the work of other drivers, organize weekly programme of drivers, train new drivers and distribute duties to them
Ensure all vehicles are maintained as recommended. Responsible of the maintenance and cleanliness of cars
Participate in the preparation and implementation of official visits and other events which require transport arrangements
Transport of VIPs
Help embassy in security related issues such as evacuation exercises
Assist staff members in procurement and maintenance tasks if requested
Qualifications and experience:
The successful candidate should have
at least five (5) years service in a similar position
have a valid driving licence (Class B and above)
submit a sealed Police Clearance Certificate (renewable every year)
have proof from transport license office about driving licence not being recalled in the last five years
have medical certification of suitability to drive
Fluent English language (written and oral) skills
basic computer skills
Competencies:
Demonstrate ability to work in teams in a multicultural environment and to maintain effective working relations with people of different national and cultural backgrounds
Strive for results and support others in doing so
Facilitate and encourage open communication and strive for effective communication
Encourage learning and sharing of knowledge
Proactive mindset, take charge of self-development and take initiative
Responsible and reliable: demonstrate and safeguard ethics and integrity, and ability to observe confidentiality
flexible to work beyond working hours
customer friendly mindset
ability to lead a team, high integrity, results oriented, innovative and committed to continuous learning and a team player spirit
Applying:
Candidates who meet the criteria are invited to apply. The application should contain:
Curriculum Vitae
Cover Letter
Three references with contact details
Applications with the title field marked as Driverrdquo; should be sent to the following email address: sanomat.nai@formin.fi
Any queries regarding the vacancy should be directed by e-mail to: sanomat.nai@formin.fi
Applications should be forwarded no later than 4.00 pm � 12 February 2020 Kenyan local time. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for interview. Please note that the Embassy of Finland will verify information given by candidates and might contact candidates’ references. A certificate of good conduct will be required.
Coordinator (Private Sector, Communications)
The post of locally employed Coordinator will be available at the Embassy of Finland in Nairobi on a contract of two years with a possibility of an extension upon satisfactory performance starting from 1 March 2020 or as agreed.
Main duties and responsibilities:
Supporting Finland’s development cooperation activities in Kenya in relation to private sector development
Supporting the trade-related work at the embassy in order to promote the goals set by the Team Finland agenda
Supporting the monitoring of and reporting on private sector developments
Producing content for the embassy’s social media communication
Working on branding Finland in Kenya more in general
Monitoring and building networks with local media and businesses
Qualifications and experience:
The successful candidate should have
Master#39;s degree in political science, development studies, economics, public administration, law or related field
Minimum 3 years of working experience in an similar position in private sector-related work
Demonstrated ability to engage with private sector
Knowledge of the business environment of Kenya and Eastern Africa and/or in Finland
Very good proven communication skills, especially in social media.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English. Language skills in Finnish is considered an asset.
Competencies:
Demonstrate ability to work in teams in a multicultural environment and to maintain effective working relations with people of different national and cultural backgrounds
Strive for results and support others in doing so
Facilitate and encourage open communication and strive for effective communication
Encourage learning and sharing of knowledge
Proactive mindset: take charge of self-development and take initiative
Demonstrate and safeguard ethics and integrity
Applying:
Candidates who meet the criteria are invited to apply. The application should contain:
Curriculum Vitae
Cover Letter
Three references with contact details
Applications with the title field marked as Coordinator, Private Sectorrdquo; should be sent to the following email address: sanomat.nai@formin.fi
Any queries regarding the vacancy should be directed by e-mail to: sanomat.nai@formin.fi
Applications should be forwarded no later than 4.00 pm � 12 February 2020 Kenyan local time. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for interview. Please note that the Embassy of Finland will verify information given by candidates and might contact candidates’ references. A certificate of good conduct will be required.
The Embassy of Finland is an equal opportunities employer. Recruitment and staff management is conducted without regard to gender, race, ethnicity, religion or disability provided candidates are able to meet the requirements of the position advertised.
Source: Embassy of Finland in Nairobi.