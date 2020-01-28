Embassy of Finland in Nairobi has two open vacancies; Driver (Team Leader) and Coordinator (Private Sector, Communications)

Embassy of Finland in Nairobi is looking for a driver and a coordinator.

Driver (Team Leader)

The post of locally employed Driver will be available at the Embassy of Finland in Nairobi on a contract of two years with a possibility of an extension upon satisfactory performance starting from 8 March 2020 or as agreed.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Ambassador’s/ Chargeacute; d’Affaires driver; transport to meetings and functions

Supervise the work of other drivers, organize weekly programme of drivers, train new drivers and distribute duties to them

Ensure all vehicles are maintained as recommended. Responsible of the maintenance and cleanliness of cars

Participate in the preparation and implementation of official visits and other events which require transport arrangements

Transport of VIPs

Help embassy in security related issues such as evacuation exercises

Assist staff members in procurement and maintenance tasks if requested

Qualifications and experience:

The successful candidate should have

at least five (5) years service in a similar position

have a valid driving licence (Class B and above)

submit a sealed Police Clearance Certificate (renewable every year)

have proof from transport license office about driving licence not being recalled in the last five years

have medical certification of suitability to drive

Fluent English language (written and oral) skills

basic computer skills

Competencies:

Demonstrate ability to work in teams in a multicultural environment and to maintain effective working relations with people of different national and cultural backgrounds

Strive for results and support others in doing so

Facilitate and encourage open communication and strive for effective communication

Encourage learning and sharing of knowledge

Proactive mindset, take charge of self-development and take initiative

Responsible and reliable: demonstrate and safeguard ethics and integrity, and ability to observe confidentiality

flexible to work beyond working hours

customer friendly mindset

ability to lead a team, high integrity, results oriented, innovative and committed to continuous learning and a team player spirit

Applying:

Candidates who meet the criteria are invited to apply. The application should contain:

Curriculum Vitae

Cover Letter

Three references with contact details

Applications with the title field marked as Driverrdquo; should be sent to the following email address: sanomat.nai@formin.fi

Any queries regarding the vacancy should be directed by e-mail to: sanomat.nai@formin.fi

Applications should be forwarded no later than 4.00 pm � 12 February 2020 Kenyan local time. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for interview. Please note that the Embassy of Finland will verify information given by candidates and might contact candidates’ references. A certificate of good conduct will be required.

Coordinator (Private Sector, Communications)

The post of locally employed Coordinator will be available at the Embassy of Finland in Nairobi on a contract of two years with a possibility of an extension upon satisfactory performance starting from 1 March 2020 or as agreed.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Supporting Finland’s development cooperation activities in Kenya in relation to private sector development

Supporting the trade-related work at the embassy in order to promote the goals set by the Team Finland agenda

Supporting the monitoring of and reporting on private sector developments

Producing content for the embassy’s social media communication

Working on branding Finland in Kenya more in general

Monitoring and building networks with local media and businesses

Qualifications and experience:

The successful candidate should have

Master#39;s degree in political science, development studies, economics, public administration, law or related field

Minimum 3 years of working experience in an similar position in private sector-related work

Demonstrated ability to engage with private sector

Knowledge of the business environment of Kenya and Eastern Africa and/or in Finland

Very good proven communication skills, especially in social media.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English. Language skills in Finnish is considered an asset.

Competencies:

Demonstrate ability to work in teams in a multicultural environment and to maintain effective working relations with people of different national and cultural backgrounds

Strive for results and support others in doing so

Facilitate and encourage open communication and strive for effective communication

Encourage learning and sharing of knowledge

Proactive mindset: take charge of self-development and take initiative

Demonstrate and safeguard ethics and integrity

Applying:

Candidates who meet the criteria are invited to apply. The application should contain:

Curriculum Vitae

Cover Letter

Three references with contact details

Applications with the title field marked as Coordinator, Private Sectorrdquo; should be sent to the following email address: sanomat.nai@formin.fi

Any queries regarding the vacancy should be directed by e-mail to: sanomat.nai@formin.fi

Applications should be forwarded no later than 4.00 pm � 12 February 2020 Kenyan local time. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for interview. Please note that the Embassy of Finland will verify information given by candidates and might contact candidates’ references. A certificate of good conduct will be required.

The Embassy of Finland is an equal opportunities employer. Recruitment and staff management is conducted without regard to gender, race, ethnicity, religion or disability provided candidates are able to meet the requirements of the position advertised.

Source: Embassy of Finland in Nairobi.