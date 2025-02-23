

Iyin-Ekiti: The Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti in Ekiti State, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of the University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in the town. In a statement he personally signed, Ajakaiye also extended his appreciation to the National Assembly and the Minister of Education for their roles in the establishment of the university.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ajakaiye described the federal institution as a monumental development in the history of Iyin Ekiti and assured that the town is fully prepared for its takeoff. He specifically noted that the town would provide a conducive environment for the institution to thrive and become ‘a catalyst for the socioeconomic development of our town.’





‘On behalf of the good people of Iyin Kingdom, I wish to express my sincere and immense gratitude to President Tinubu for assenting to the bill for the establishment of the University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti. I also wish to thank the National Assembly for expeditiously passing the bill, and the Minister of Education for his tireless efforts that culminated in the signing of the bill into law, and indeed all those who worked diligently to make this university a reality,’ he said.





The traditional ruler highlighted the pride of the Iyin Kingdom in the role played by the Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, a son of Iyin, as well as the unwavering support of all sons and daughters of the kingdom. ‘We pledge our unwavering cooperation with the Federal Government as it works toward the commencement of the university. We assure communal support and protection for the university and all members of its community, including staff members and students. Iyin-Ekiti has always been, and will remain, a peaceful and welcoming community. The town already hosts several private and state government-owned educational institutions, whose staff members and students have enjoyed warm and harmonious relations with the people of the town,’ he said.





The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the President on Thursday assented to two separate bills establishing the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State, and the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State. The President stated that the specialised institutions will address the educational needs of the populace while driving research and innovation and contributing to the country’s overall economic growth and development. He added that the institutions will serve as training grounds for developing agriculture, science, and technology professionals and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy. NAN also reports that, according to the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria currently has 63 approved federal universities, 63 State universities, and 149 private universities.

