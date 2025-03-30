

Bida: Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, has urged Nigerians to live in peace with one another to foster peace and national unity. Etsu Nupe made the call while addressing his people, shortly after the two Raka’at prayers at the Bida Eid praying ground on Sunday. The Royal father said there was need for Nigerians to ensure peaceful co-existence in the country so as to ensure economic growth and development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, he emphasized that no society or country can achieve any meaningful development or greatness in an atmosphere of chaos and mistrust. He urged Muslims to intensify prayers during the Sallah period for the return of permanent peace in Nigeria, stating that prayer remains the most effective weapon against any form of challenges. He expressed confidence that security challenges such as insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping would be overcome through ceaseless and fervent prayers by both Muslim and Christian faithful.





The Royal Father urged Muslims to always follow the path of dialogue in resolving differences. Abubakar, who congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, added that only tolerance and patriotism would help the country sail through the present challenges. He urged ‘well-to-do’ Muslims in the society to continue to support the less privileged to alleviate their sufferings.





The Etsu Nupe appealed to wealthy individuals in the country to assist the less privileged to enable all and sundry to celebrate the Eid-fitr with ease, reminding them that wealth is endowed for the benefit of the entire society. He highlighted that the present socio-economic predicament requires such assistance from affluent individuals in the country.





The traditional ruler also urged Muslims to have the fear of God in all their activities, adding that everyone has to give account of their deeds one day to their creator. He encouraged Muslims to continue to pray to God for the leaders to overcome the current challenges bedevilling the nation. He also charged the people of his domain to send their children to school to acquire both western and Islamic knowledge.





The Chief Imam of Nupe, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun, in his sermon, advised Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan. He called on those who prayed and fasted for the 30 days to internalise and practicalise the social and moral objectives of the holy month of Ramadan.

