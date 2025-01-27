EFCC Promotes 900 Officers, Reinstates Life and Property Insurance



Abuja: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has approved the promotion of 900 officers and pledged a robust welfare package for its members of staff. The commission also reinstated life and property insurance for its operatives. EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, revealed this at the commission’s 2024 Rewards and Recognition ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, stating that the commission, under his leadership, was working tirelessly to improve the welfare of its personnel.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Olukoyede mentioned that the commission is also taking steps to address the long-standing issue of insurance, which has been absent for 20 years. “We have approved the promotion of about 900 staff, some of whom have been awaiting promotion for about six or seven years. We are also taking steps to solve the issues of insurance. For 20 years, we have not had any life and property insurance. I believe that in another one or two months, we should be done with our life insurance and also the property insurance,” he said.





Olukoyede further revealed that the commission has recently taken delivery of 84 apartment units in the Lekki Area of Lagos State. He stated that the apartments would be distributed and sold to staff members at cost, without any interest charged on the purchase price. Additionally, Olukoyede confirmed that he was working on a package to adjust the cost of living for officers, adding that this would be unveiled soon.





The EFCC chairman emphasized that the commission would do everything possible to ensure the welfare of its personnel was well taken care of. “We are going to do everything possible to ensure that our welfare is well taken care of within the limits of our resources. Even if we have to stretch ourselves, I think we deserve it by virtue of the risk we take in this job,” he said.





Olukoyede also stressed the importance of integrity, noting it as the best preservation and assurance. He remarked, “Indeed, this recognition coming at a time like this when some bad eggs in our fold are trying to bring back the hand of the clock against our cherished values is a morale booster. It shows that hard work pays and integrity has good rewards. For those taking shortcuts to help themselves, I equally charge you to retrace yourself to accountable conduct. The internal cleansing going on in the commission will spare no one.”





During the ceremony, Alvan Gurumnaan was awarded an SUV car for emerging as the best staff member in 2024, while 35 others received cash awards for their outstanding performance. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Sokoto Zonal Directorate was also recognized as the Best Directorate in 2024. The administrative block of the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja was named after Aminu Salisu, one of the operatives who lost his life during an operation in Akwa Anambra on January 17.

