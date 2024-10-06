Education in emergency situations: 25 teachers and educational supervisors from Séno trained



The Union Fraternelle des Croyants (UFC) of Dori organized, from October 2 to 4, 2024, in partnership with the NGO Help, a training for 20 teachers and 5 educational supervisors from the province of Séno on education in emergency situations and the management of large groups.

The objective of this capacity building, according to the representative of the UFC coordinator, Mrs. Kayendé Awa, is to provide participants with the basics necessary for building a resilient, inclusive and protective environment, where internally displaced students (IDS) and those from host communities receive quality education.

According to Mrs. Kayendé, this training constitutes the contribution of her structure and its partners to the response to the difficulties that the Burkinabe education system is experiencing due to insecurity.

“It is part of the implementation of the Peace and Development project for displaced persons and vulnerable hosts, which provides for the construction of school infrastructure in the city of Dori,”

she added.

While thanking the provincial directorate of preschool, primary and non-formal education of Séno as well as the NGO Help, she urged the participants to take ownership of the content of the training.

The representative of the DPEPPNF of Séno, Mr. Salif Rabo, expressed his gratitude to the UFC and its partners for this initiative which will help consolidate educational action in the province of Séno.

Mr Rabo also urged teachers to reinvest the acquired training in their classes.

Source: Burkina Information Agency