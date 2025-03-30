

Abuja: Some Edo indigenes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for delivering governance and ensuring infrastructural development across the state.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the indigenes expressed their admiration in an interview during a meeting where a practical governance magazine was unveiled. This magazine, published by the Edo Liaison Office in Abuja, highlighted the projects completed by Okpebholo’s administration within his first 100 days in office.





Director-General of the Liaison Office, Mr. Peter Abulu, emphasized to NAN that the governor’s practical approach to initiating and executing projects has defined practical governance as a development strategy. Abulu explained that the governor’s strategic plan, known as Project ‘Shine’, includes components such as security provision, enhanced healthcare services, and infrastructure development to ensure citizens’ access to quality medical care.





Other aspects of the ‘Shine’ initiative, as outlined by Abulu, focus on developing and maintaining vital infrastructure like roads and bridges, promoting food security through agriculture, and improving the quality of education via investment in schools and teacher training. He encouraged Edo residents in the FCT to support the Okpebholo-led administration in further delivering quality governance.





Abulu also stressed the importance of documenting and amplifying government achievements to ensure awareness among Edo indigenes globally. He noted that the newly-unveiled magazine serves as a record of the government’s efforts and showcases Edo’s progress to a wider audience.





Dr. Osazuwa Imasuen, an Abuja-based Edo indigene, urged Governor Okpebholo to sustain his development agenda, highlighting the importance of continuing the strong foundation laid. Dorothy Okodua, another Edo indigene, expressed satisfaction with the governor’s leadership style, noting its comprehensive and historic nature.





Mr. Lucky Odigie, President of the Benin Community in Abuja, highlighted the significance of unity among Edo people, commending the governor’s execution of impactful infrastructural projects like the construction of a flyover at Ramat Park in Benin City. He emphasized the need for all Edo people to support the governor and contribute to the state’s progress.





Evelyn Obehi, leader of the Edo State Legacy Association, praised Okpebholo’s efforts in road development, citing improvements in roads from Benin City to Ekpoma. As an Esan indigene, she expressed gratitude for the governor’s work.

