

Abuja: The states are taking bold steps to implement Nigeria’s decentralised electricity policy and entrench local government autonomy, signalling a shift in how subnational governments manage critical infrastructure and grassroots governance.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the three states have domesticated key provisions of the Federal Government’s unbundling of the power sector. The action moves electricity generation and distribution from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list, allowing states to establish their own electricity markets, license operators, and directly invest in power projects.





Mr Bugie Okhuemoi, Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo, highlighted that the state was leading in implementing the Federal Government’s decentralisation policy. Gov. Okpebholo recently signed the Edo State Electricity Bill 2025 into law, establishing a framework for state-regulated electricity operations, enabling Edo to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity independently. The creation of the Edo State Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Edo State Electricity Advisory Council aims to provide strategic guidance and ensure transparency in the state’s electricity market.





In terms of local government autonomy, Obosa Ogbeide, Executive Chairman of Ikpoba Okha Local Government, stated that local councils enjoy independence, although funds still flow through the state. Meanwhile, civil society activist Solomon Idiogbe expressed skepticism, arguing that Nigeria struggles with policy implementation, stating that decentralisation remains elusive due to political interests.





In Bayelsa, stakeholders noted that local government funds are not interfered with by the state government, though allocations still pass through the state treasury. Ezibeya Sinizine, a former councillor, pointed to successful local projects under this arrangement. Bayelsa also focuses on electricity reform, with ongoing work on a 60MW gas turbine to ensure steady power supply.





Delta state plans to implement a decentralised mini-grid model to enhance electricity resilience. Mr Sonny Ekedayen, Commissioner for Economic Planning, noted that the state has domesticated the 2023 Electricity Act and established the Delta State Electricity Commission. The mini-grid approach allows energy solutions to be tailored to available resources, with a focus on private sector-driven initiatives.





Mr Sunday Tataobuzuogwu, Delta’s Commissioner for Energy, emphasized the state’s large gas reserves as an investor magnet and outlined plans for solar mini-grids in off-grid areas. He noted that the state’s initiatives are boosting economic activities and improving quality of life through improved electricity supply.





Experts like Mr Emmanuel Ofodu support the mini-grid model, suggesting that it leverages resource availability in various communities to meet power needs sustainably. The reforms in these states signify a transformative shift towards greater autonomy and innovation in Nigeria’s power sector and local governance.

