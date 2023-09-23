EDO-APC Diaspora Council wooing investors to Edo, says D-G

The EDO-APC Diaspora Council, says it has commenced discussions with potential investors in the United States to invest in Edo.

The council said this in a statement by its Secretary General, Abdulrazak Abubakar, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Abubakar said that the council, led by its Director-General, Dr Legend Asuelime, and Amb. Dion Osagie, Organizing Secretary, have been soliciting for Foreign Direct Investment to Nigeria.

“The group joined other progressives to engage investors on the need to look towards Edo and invest in agriculture, education and Information Technology,” he added.

Abubakar explained that the council participated in the Business, Trade and Investment Summit, being held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with the theme: “The Imperatives of Trade For African SMEs As A Game Changer For The Continent’s Future Prosperity”.

“Specifically, Edo-APC Diaspora Council leaders established a rapport with the biggest multi-billion dollar Agro-Allied and Distribution Company in the whole of Southern USA, with the aim of investing into the agricultural sector in Edo.

“A commitment was made to connect the U.S. group with the next government and governor of the state in a few months, to promote food security, employment, and general economic well-being of Edo people.

“The EDO-APC diaspora group also met with one of their own, Taiwo F. Akerele, the Executive Director, Policy House, and former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Edo, at the Summit,” the secretary general added.

According to him, the summit was attended by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, who canvassed for investment in aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities in Nigeria.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Minister of State, FCT, Mairiga Mahmud; Sen. Ireti Kingibe, and Abike Dabiri, the Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, among others. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria