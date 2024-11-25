

Abuja: The ECOWAS Court of Justice (ECCJ) has pledged to enhance its performance and efficiency by 2025, even as it deals with notable financial and operational hurdles. Justice Ricardo Gonçalves, the President of the court, made this commitment at the opening of the 2024 Judicial Retreat in Abuja, themed ‘Judicial Case Management’. He highlighted that financial constraints, arising from some member states’ failure to fulfill their financial obligations, have placed the institution under significant strain.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, these challenges are further compounded by the anticipated departure of three member states, which could result in significant budgetary cuts and operational setbacks. Justice Gonçalves emphasized the need for creative solutions and precise resource allocation to address these difficulties. For the first time, financial constraints have necessitated limiting participation in certain activities to a smaller in-person group, with others joining remotely. This move unders

cores the serious financial challenges facing the Community. Until the situation improves, the Court plans to significantly scale back its activities.

Gonçalves expressed confidence in the Court’s leadership and its ability to navigate the crisis. He stressed the importance of adhering to the institution’s founding principles while adapting to contemporary realities, such as adopting virtual meetings and minimizing unnecessary expenditures. The retreat is seen as a crucial platform for reflection, collaboration, and innovation, aiming to enhance the Court’s practices and foster regional integration. He urged judges, directors, and staff to actively participate in discussions and decision-making processes during the retreat, highlighting their vital role in addressing the institution’s challenges and strengthening its operational framework.

Dr. Yaouza Ouro-Sama, the ECCJ Chief Registrar, outlined the objectives of the retreat, organized by the Registry Department as part of the Court’s annual activities. He

stated that the event provides an opportunity to reflect on judicial practices and improve case management. Referring to Article 32 of the Protocol on the Court, Ouro-Sama highlighted the Court’s authority to establish its own rules of procedure. He underlined the importance of foundational texts, such as the Rules of Procedure and practical directives, in shaping the Court’s operations. The Chief Registrar stressed the need for clear guidelines to address existing gaps, particularly in harmonizing discrepancies between common law and civil law practices. He also called for improved coordination between the judges’ chambers, the Registry, and the Research and Documentation Department.

The retreat’s theme focuses on judicial case management, with sub-themes addressing execution rates, standardization of rulings, translation of decisions, and collaboration between departments. ‘Interactive discussions and expert presentations are expected to yield actionable solutions for these challenges, which will be propos

ed to the College of Judges.’ He described the event as an opportunity to refine processes and practices, ultimately leading to more effective operations within the ECCJ.

Ouro-Sama thanked the President, Vice President, and Judges for their support and approval of the retreat’s agenda. According to the organisers, as the retreat progresses, it is anticipated to pave the way for a more resilient and efficient Court, ensuring its sustainability and continued contribution to regional integration and justice.