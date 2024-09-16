Economically active population increases by 2.6%



Angola’s economically active population, aged 15 or over, increased by 2.6 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first three months of the year, according to the national statistics institute (INE).

In the aforementioned period, the employed population registered an increase of 2.9% corresponding to 340,636 people employed, as indicated by the quick information sheet (FIR) of the employment survey in Angola (IEA).

The activity rate stood at 91.0%, an increase of 2.1 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, while the unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points, which corresponds to a variation of 0.5%.

The data also indicates that the economically active population under 18 years of age increased by 1.3% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the first.

Source: Angola Press News Agency