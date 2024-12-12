EBC Financial Group Launches US Stocks, Empowering Global CFD Traders to Invest in Top US Companies

EBC brings the US stock market closer to global traders

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC) is excited to announce the launch of US Stock Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on its trading platform. This highly anticipated addition expands EBC’s already diverse array of trading products, which includes forex, commodities, indices, and more. With this launch, global traders now have seamless access to shares of the most influential companies in the world, including NVIDIA, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta. This development positions EBC at the forefront of delivering innovative trading opportunities to clients across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and beyond.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for global markets, following the US presidential election that has reignited market volatility and trading opportunities. EBC’s US Stock CFDs empowering global traders to capitalise on these dynamics, offering an innovative way to diversify portfolios while navigating the ever-changing global financial landscape.

Bridging the Gap: Global Access to the US Stock Market

The US stock market, which accounts for over 65% of global market capitalization, is recognised as the epicentre of global finance and innovation. By introducing US Stock CFDs, EBC allows its clients to tap into this vibrant market, leveraging the performance of iconic US brands across technology, banking, and retail sectors.

This offering includes carefully selected stocks known for their growth potential and resilience, such as NVIDIA, whose leadership in AI has driven a 170% stock surge this year, and Apple, a trailblazer in technology and consumer products.

Through EBC’s latest offering, traders can easily take positions on market movements, with the convenient ability to go long or short depending on market conditions, and the absence of stamp duties ensures cost-efficiency. By optimising capital requirements, the platform allows investors to engage with top US companies without tying up significant funds, offering both accessibility and portfolio flexibility.

Another key feature is the opportunity to benefit from corporate dividend payouts. Positions held on ex-dividend dates receive equivalent rewards, mirroring the benefits of direct stock ownership. Combined with a streamlined platform that connects traders directly to the US market through a single account, EBC ensures an efficient and straightforward experience for those navigating one of the world’s most dynamic financial markets.

A Shared Vision for Global Investors

As a global leader in online trading, EBC continually innovates to align with the evolving needs of its clients. The addition of US stock trading underscores the company’s commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of financial solutions that empower traders to succeed in complex markets.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. EBC has quickly established its position as a global brokerage firm, with an extensive presence in key financial hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, the Cayman Islands, and across emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and India. EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to leading levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group’s subsidiaries are regulated and licensed in their local jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the ‘What Economists Really Do’ public engagement series by Oxford University’s Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

