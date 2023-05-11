Duck Creek Technologies Recognizes Coforge as Formation ’23 Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon Champion

Posted on by admin

From 35 entrants, finalists Coforge, Value Momentum, and Xceedance engaged in a “battle of the bots” to demonstrate their innovation potential to the insurance industry

Boston, MA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, recognizes Coforge as the winner of the company’s Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon at Formation ’23. 2023 is the second year the company has opened the Hatch-a-Thon to external ecosystem participants.

Duck Creek’s Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon encourages the development of new and innovative ideas that advance on-demand, cloud, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology solutions to rapidly improve insurance carriers’ core technology systems, as well as unique concepts that address insurance carrier operational pain points. Designed as an innovation marathon, Duck Creek brings together its internal teams and its developer community to upskill, build amazing solutions, and hatch new ideas that will further advance technology for the insurance industry.

The 2023 Hatch-a-Thon call for entries challenged the developer community to keep insurance human, find untapped synergy between insurance operations, and integrate technologies that enhance customer experience to advance the P&C and general insurance industry globally. The Hatch-a-Thon innovation marathon drew 35 entries which were reviewed by Duck Creek’s Innovation Anywhere committee. Entries were judged based on innovation, product impact, business impact, and execution. Three finalists, representing Coforge, Value Momentum, and Xceedance, were chosen to present their ideas on stage for attendees to view and vote for their favorite innovation during Formation ’23.

Formation attendees voted Coforge as the Formation ’23 Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon champion. This year’s winning team from Coforge produced “document delivery using WhatsApp” to build connections and make it easier for policyholders to communicate directly across the Duck Creek Platform by using a policy number to retrieve documents.

“Duck Creek’s research points to the continued need to advance strategic innovation in tech with a specific focus on the insurance industry, enabling tools and technology that make policyholder connections and experiences better,” said Quinn Easterbrook, Chief Enterprise Architect at Duck Creek. “Duck Creek’s Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon provides an exciting forum to showcase new thinking in insurance technology and celebrate the contributions to cloud-based SaaS technology by our developer and partner community.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter. 

Carley Bunch
Duck Creek Technologies
carley.bunch@duckcreek.com

Drake Manning
Duck Creek Technologies
drake.manning@duckcreek.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8836416

Related Posts

Exposition en ligne sur l’art et l’amitié

  • admin
  • November 22, 2022

Lancement d’une exposition et d’une présentation internationale (Afrique) d’échanges culturels et artistiques DAR ES SALAM, Tanzanie, 22 novembre 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Le 17 novembre, l’exposition et la présentation de l’échange international d’art et de culture (Afrique) « Découvrir la passion dans le monde », organisée conjointement par le département provincial de la culture et du […]

La Clinique d’Oncologie 16 Novembre devient le premier site en Afrique à déployer le système de thérapie Ethos de Varian pour le traitement adaptatif du cancer

Le système innovant de Varian intègre l’intelligence artificielle pour administrer efficacement des traitements personnalisés qui s’adaptent aux changements de l’anatomie du patient DUBAÏ, Émirats Arabes Unis, 10 juin 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Faisant progresser le traitement des patients atteints de cancer au Maroc, la Clinique d’Oncologie 16 Novembre a acquis et installé le système de thérapie Ethos™ […]

Prix Global Goalkeepers 2020 : La fondation Gates met à l’honneur le Directeur CDC Afrique

La fondation annonce également les trois lauréats du prix Global Goals, et établit deux partenariats innovatifs pour pallier les répercussions de la COVID-19 au Kenya. SEATTLE, 22 septembre 2020 /PRNewswire/ — La fondation Bill & Melinda Gates nomme aujourd’hui le Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Directeur Afrique des Centres pour le contrôle et la prévention des […]