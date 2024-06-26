

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja has honored Dr Mairo Mandara, an Obstetrician/Gynecologist and Public Health Physician as the Matron of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mandara was given the award for her contributions to youth development and her dedication to mentoring young people in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the award was presented during the MWAFAN Lifetime Achievement Award Programme in Abuja.

According to Mr Brian Neubert, Cultural Affairs Officer of the embassy Mandara stands out as a great mentor to young women in Nigeria.

He said Mandara has also provided hope to thousands through dedicated charitable educational and empowerment programs for young girls and vulnerable women.

Neubert also urged experienced professionals mentors to guide and support young individuals as they navigate their educational and professional journeys.

‘We believe in the power of mentorship and the significant role that mentors like Dr Mand

ara plays in inspiring and guiding young people to achieve their full potential cannot be overlooked.

‘We are hence convinced that she will bring her experience, values and excellent qualities to bear in the new responsibilities,’ he said.

Group photograph of fellows from the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN).

Neubert also reiterated the embassy’s commitment to support initiatives that promote youth empowerment and leadership development in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Mrs Farida Yahya, President of MWFAAN commended Mandara for her exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders in the country.

She also pledged to work closely with Dr Mandara to enhance mentorship programs and create more opportunities for aspiring leaders to network, learn, and grow.

‘The appointment of Dr Mairo Mandara as the Matron of the Association symbolizes a significant step towards fostering a culture of mentorship and collaboration among the youth in Ni

geria,’ Yahya said.

In her acceptance speech, Mandara expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasised the importance of mentorship in shaping the future of Nigeria.

She highlighted the importance of equipping young Nigerians with the necessary support and guidance to tackle challenges, seize opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Mandela Washington Fellowship is a prestigious program of the United States Department of State which empowers young African leaders through leadership training and networking opportunities.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria