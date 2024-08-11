Dori/Direct civil service competitions: 7,268 candidates in the running in the Sahel region



Ouagadougou: The direct competitions for the Civil Service, session 2024, began in the center of Dori, yesterday Saturday August 10, 2024 with 7,268 candidates in the running.

According to the regional director of the Sahel Civil Service, Nouhou Nombré, a total of 7,268 candidates are in the running in the region.

Listening to Mr. Nombré, out of the 92 direct competitions launched nationally for this session, 86 actually registered applications and 6 did not receive applicants in the Burkinabè Sahel.

Mr. Nombré added that this session began without major difficulty with 8 competitions, namely: advisers in economics, development, land planning, assistants in judicial interpretation, technical surveyors, library agents, and drivers.

Two juries were formed for this purpose, with around twenty supervisors.

A regional direct competition management unit is responsible for the practical organization of these competitions.

Source : Burkina Information Agency