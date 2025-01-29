Don Urges Establishment of Educational Technology Centres in Tertiary Institutions



Lagos: A Professor of Educational Technology at the Lagos State University, Silas Egbowon, has urged the establishment of educational technology centres in tertiary institutions to achieve set goals. Egbowon made the call on Tuesday while delivering the 102nd Inaugural Lecture of the university at its Ojo campus. The lecture had the theme, ‘Educational Technology: The Uninformed, the Misinformed and the Informed’.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Egbowon, who lectures in the Department of Science and Technology Education, Faculty of Education, LASU, highlighted the benefits of establishing educational technology centres. He stated that such centres would aid in developing resources for learners with disabilities and ensure accessibility to education through technology.

The lecturer also mentioned that these centres would facilitate the installation and maintenance of smart classrooms and assist lecturers in packaging online courses and organizing digital materials for easy access. He stressed the point

that implementing these centres would not lead to job losses but rather enhance productivity and save time, making them essential for modern educational environments.

Egbowon emphasized the importance of capacity building for staff and students to improve digital literacy. He acknowledged that while technology has transformed learning by integrating digital tools into teaching, challenges such as infrastructure issues, privacy and security concerns, resistance to change, and ethical and social issues limit its potential.

The professor urged the institution’s management to expand its radio programme to include educational broadcasts and encouraged lecturers to embrace creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration.