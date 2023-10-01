Don tasks leaders on clear vision in tackling crisis

A former Librarian, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Charles Omekwu, has tasked Nigerian leaders to demonstrate empathy and clear vision to the followers in tackling any form of crisis situation.

Omekwu gave the advice in Abuja on Saturday at the conferment of awards on some Nigerians for their outstanding achievements in the Library and Information Science (LIS) Profession in Nigeria.

The 2023 Nigerian Library Association Awards/Recognition Dinner has the theme:”Leadership in Challenging Times:LIS in Perspective”.

He also explained that the ability to take prompt decision as well as the role of adaptability would be effective in addressing situations in the time of crisis.

“I did a study of about 25 world leaders who rule their people in trying times. As servants, leaders, church leaders, community leaders and country leaders, there are situations that are challenging and we must address these situations.

“Nelson Mandala is one of the African leaders with empathy and was able to identify with the South Africans.

“As a leader, you must feel what the people feel but we don’t have such in our own country,” he said.

Omekwu also noted the importance of team building as critical for any leader that must lead a multicultural professional.

He called on heads of educational institutions to maintain and follow the laid down rules and regulations by shunning all forms of double standards in the system.

While expressing hope that the National Library would be completed soon, he said that Nigerians could not be proud when there are no completed and functional library.

Also, the Chairman of the occasion, retired Maj.-Gen. Ezra Jakko charged the awardees to offer themselves as mentors, offer their leadership roles and network of support to the young ones.

In his opening speech, the President, Nigerian Library Association (NLA), Dominic Omakaro, said the appointment of NLA Brand Ambassadors was an innovation of the current executive to propagate the ideals of the profession.

Omakaro tasked the awardees to reflect on the impact the awards offer, saying that awards are not merely symbols of achievements but beacons of inspiration.

Speaking of behalf of the recipients, Mr Lanre Adesuyi, Founder, Havilah Group Nigeria Ltd., pledged commitment to contribute to the advancement of library profession in the country.

The event featured the conferment of awards of fellows on Prof. Ifeoma Echezona, a Chartered Librarian, Ja’afaru Wase, Registrar, Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN), Dr Modupe Aboyade, first female university librarian and Dr Adetoun Oyelude, Deputy University Librarian, Kenneth Dike Library, University of Ibadan.

Others are: Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, Registrar, National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Dr Gladys Onyia, Librarian, Admiralty University of Nigeria, Delta, and Dr Nkem Osuigwe, Director, Human Resources Capacity Development and Training, African Library and Information Associations and Institutions (AfLIA).

Also the NLA Brand Ambassadors are: Hajia Neemat Abdulrahim, Director, FCT Education Resource Centre, Abuja, Mr Lanre Adesuyi, Founder, Havilah Group Nigeria Ltd., and Dr Justina Kotso, Rector, Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia.

Others include Adeniran Adetoro , Vice Chancellor, Gerar University of Medical Sciences, Imope-Ijebu , Ogun State, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi and Ja’afaru Wase.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria