

Lagos: Professor of Practice in Cybersecurity, Obadare Adewale, has called on insurers and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) to prioritise the responsible and effective implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Adewale, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Encode Ltd., made the call during the 13th Annual Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) Conference in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adewale emphasized the necessity of this initiative to strengthen cybersecurity measures within the insurance sector and other fields. He urged CIOs to actively pursue knowledge that ensures AI solutions are designed and deployed in ways that enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and foster business growth. He highlighted the importance of educating themselves on innovative AI applications to tackle challenges such as data quality, algorithmic bias, and cybersecurity risks.





Adewale noted the transformative impact AI technology has on the sector, stating that proper use of AI could elevate CIOs to the role of Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers, thereby leading digital transformation within their organizations. He cautioned against the uncritical adoption of AI, advising CIOs to align their organization’s business goals with AI objectives and to develop a specialized AI business strategy.





Ademola Adeagbo, a cloud engineer with Clousa Africa, also addressed the conference, encouraging underwriters to harness the potential of AI Copilot, a tool designed to enhance their work. He explained that AI Copilot could streamline processes, improve efficiency, and enable more informed decision-making within the rapidly evolving insurance landscape. Adeagbo cited several applications of AI Copilot, including summarizing online meetings, prioritizing emails, analyzing large datasets to identify risks, and processing settlements and claims.





Mr. Shikoli Makatiani, Head of AI and Innovation at Turnkey Africa, provided insights on practical methods for integrating AI into insurance workloads. Meanwhile, Mr. Theodore Chukwudi, a technical consulting engineer at Cisco, addressed the importance of maintaining security in the digital age through AI-driven technology.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference, which began on Friday, April 4, is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, April 6.

