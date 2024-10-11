Don advocates integrated curriculum in tertiary institutions



Prof. Clement Kolawole, Vice Chancellor, Trinity University, Yaba, has called for integrated curriculum in tertiary institutions.

The vice chancellor made the call while speaking at the second edition of the institution’s Campus Flaws Career Guidance event on Wednesday in Lagos.

The event was in conjunction with the Etiquette Poise and Protocol Resource (EPRA).

Represented by Dr Modupe Olatunji, Dean, Medical and Applied Sciences of the institution, Kolawole said such integrated curriculum would equip undergraduates with critical employability skills.

He added that this would go a long way in preparing and enabling graduates in navigating the current economic reality.

‘We remain focused on ensuring that students are well-prepared for higher education and life beyond the classroom.

‘We are also committed in producing ‘Trinity Stars’, individuals who excel academically, possess impeccable character and ready to strive.

‘We also have the Trinity University Skills Acquisition Academy, in addition to the 1

9 fully accredited programmes across disciplines, such as Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Biotechnology, Mass Communication and Information Technology amongst others.

‘With this programme in place, students will pursue their main course of study and as well, gain entrepreneurial and marketable skills through partnership with leading institutions.

‘Trinity University and EPRA’s commitment to cultivating essential values like culture, etiquette, poise and decorum, remains steadfast and we are exited to provide a platform that enables students learn these soft skills,’ Kolawole added.

Also speaking, Mr Olutunji Oladimeji, Chairman EPRA, said that the ‘transition to campus life’ was a significant milestone, filled with new experiences and challenges, hence the need to create a forum for mentorship as guide for students.

According to him, such mentorship will create an enabling environment as well as provide a bridge to a flawless future for students.

He added that the reason for the initiative

was to ensure that nothing went wrong, goes wrong, noting that it was all about real life events witnessed on campuses.

‘This event will serve as a roadmap, charting a course away from common campus pitfalls toward successful academic journey,’ he said.

Earlier, Mr David Oyejide, Registrar of the university, described the programme as part of its corporate social responsibility to the young ones, guiding students on career choice, living right and positive behaviour in the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which featured career talk, stage play, dancing competitions and facility tour, had over 740 senior secondary school students, teachers and movie actors in attendance.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria