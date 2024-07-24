Djibo reaffirms his unwavering support for the Transition and calls for more security



Ouagadougou: The population of Djibo, through the ‘Young people in solidarity with Soum’ movement, organized a peaceful march on Saturday July 20, 2024. This march aimed to support the Transition and demand more security for the province. of Soum.

A spontaneous march, led by the ‘Young people in solidarity with Soum’ movement, took place on Saturday July 20, 2024 in the main arteries of Djibo.

According to the organizers, this march aimed to renew their unwavering support for Comrade President Ibrahim Traoré and all the bodies of the Transition.

They also asked the highest authorities for more security for the town of Djibo.

The peace marchers say they were surprised by the terrorist attack of July 17, 2024, which caused damage, but fortunately, no loss of human life.

The organizers hope that this attack will not be used by people in bad faith for their personal interests.

It was under the slogans ‘Long live Burkina Faso’, ‘Long live Captain Ibrahim Traoré’, and ‘Homeland or death, we will win’ that the

march ended.

Source: Burkina Information Agency