/DISREGARD RELEASE: HuaWei/

Huawei’s Yang Chaobin Launches All-Band 5G Solution Series
- admin
- October 27, 2022
BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2022 (MBBF2022), Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei ICT Products & Solutions and Huawei Wireless Solution, releases One 5G concept and set of solutions designed to facilitate the evolution of all bands to 5G. “5G is in the fast lane,” Mr. Yang said. “The […]
Huawei’s Wang Jinping: Expand the Experience Dividend Pattern and Lead the Era of Experience-based Network Operations
- admin
- October 27, 2022
BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 14th Huawei User Group Meeting was held in Bangkok, Thailand. During the meeting, Wang Jinping, Marketing Director of Huawei NCE Optical Network Domain, delivered a speech saying that Huawei’s Premium Broadband solution can effectively help carriers to implement user experience operations, seize business growth opportunities and provide users […]
Arthur D. Little Publishes New Report On Innovation In Life Sciences
- admin
- October 27, 2022
LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arthur D. Little (ADL) has launched a report on current and future transformation in healthcare, and the effect these far-reaching changes will have on the life sciences and insurance sectors. To asssess that from more than one perspective, ADL and Munich Re, a leading provider of reinsurance, primary […]