SHANGHAI, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHINT is excited to announce the global launch of its “Limitless 2024 Cool Season” campaign, running from June 1st to July 31st, 2024. This exciting campaign aims to honor electricians, installers, and panel builders worldwide, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the industry.

Campaign Overview

Building on the success of the previous two seasons, the Limitless 2024 campaign will feature a variety of online and offline activities, including new product launches and promotions in the new energy, OEM, and construction sectors. Additionally, the campaign will introduce a Global Point Reward System and the CHINT Electrician Ambassador program alongside community-building activities that foster collaboration and recognition.

Reward System

The Global Point Reward System is a key feature of the Limitless 2024 campaign, allowing electricians and installers to earn points with every CHINT purchase. Participants can easily upload their receipts to the activity page and accumulate points. Additionally, a referral program encourages participants to invite their peers, earning bonus points for each successful referral. This system not only rewards loyalty but also fosters a sense of community and collaboration among industry professionals.

New Product Launches

The Limitless 2024 campaign will spotlight several innovative products. These products are designed to enhance safety and efficiency in electrical installations, offering cutting-edge features that cater to the evolving needs of the industry.

1. NF2 Load Switch : This switch offers reliable performance and enhanced safety, ideal for isolating faulty equipment and main switch applications.

2. NM8N HV Series Molded Case Circuit Breaker : This breaker provides robust protection and zero arcing in high-voltage circuits up to 1150V.

3. NL1 Residual Current Operated Circuit Breaker : This circuit breaker offers enhanced protection against electrical faults without over-current protection, ensuring optimal safety.

Conclusion

CHINT encourages electricians and installers worldwide to join the Limitless 2024 campaign and take advantage of innovative products, rewarding systems, and community-building activities. For more details on the campaign, please contact your local CHINT retail store.

About CHINT

Founded in 1984, CHINT is a global leader in smart energy solutions, operating in over 140 countries with more than 40,000 employees. CHINT is committed to innovation, sustainability, and supporting communities with high-quality products and comprehensive energy solutions.

