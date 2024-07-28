Diaspora APC leaders urge youths to shun protest, give Tinubu time



The All Progressives Congress Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC-CDC) has urged the youth to avoid any protest and give President Bola Tinubu time to address and resolve the nation’s current challenges effectively.

The CDC Secretary General and APC Spain Chairman, Prince Adeayo Tella, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ for the masses would soon materialise.

Describing the proposed protest as unnecessary, Tella said that Nigerians needed to understand the President and give him a chance to prove himself to the masses.

‘Let us work together as one to see a better Nigeria in no distant time.

‘We must encourage the youth to shun violence because consequences of the protest might not be seen now but until when ventured into.

‘The hoodlums might hijack it. Nigerians must give President Tinubu time to solve Nigeria’s problem.

‘A year is not enough to repair the damage done over two decades,’ the APC diaspora chieftain said.

Tella urged organisers of

the protest not to forget the destruction as well as loss of lives and property in previous demonstrations, especially the 2020 Endsars protest.

‘Let us give Tinubu rest of mind to fulfill his ‘Renewed Hope’ and promises to fix the country in no distant time,’ Tella said.

There have been reports that some Nigerians, under various bodies, are planning a nationwide protest from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10, over the rising cost of living and economic hardships.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria