Dev’t of Abuja satellite towns sacrosanct, says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration’s efforts to develop satellite towns and rural areas of the territory is sacrosanct.

Wike gave the assurance during the inauguration of the construction of Asuquo Okon Road (Road CN8), from Obafemi Awolowo Way (Arterial Road N5), to Olusegun Obasanjo Way (Arterial Road N1), in Abuja on Thursday.

The project will also include other adjoining roads within the sector centre, Daki Biyu District.

The Collector Road CN8, the 4th in the series of road projects that were inaugurated for construction in the Abuja city centre this week, is expected to be completed in May 2025.

He said that besides the ongoing construction of roads in the six area councils, the FCTA would inaugurate the construction of four additional road projects in satellite towns beginning from Oct. 28.

According to him, the provision of road infrastructure outside the city center is a key driving the needed transformation of the rural economy.

He

added that the measure demonstrates the importance President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda attaches to the development of FCT rural communities.

The Minister said that the efforts would ensure that the people who reside outside the city feel the impact of governance.

He recalled that Tinubu had directed that development of the FCT should not be concentrated only within the city where the big men live.

‘Mr President insisted that development should also be taken to the rural areas where those who are considered not too wealthy reside,’ he said.

‘FCT Administration is committed to ensuring that development reaches all parts of Abuja,’ he said.

Earlier, Me Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, explained that the Asuquo Okon Way was an inter-district road connecting the Obafemi Awolowo Way in Jabi District to the Olusegun Obasanjo Way within Daki Biyu District.

Ahmad added that the project, when completed, would open up the sector centers of Jabi, Daki Biyu, Utako, and

Wuye Districts and equally increase economic activities within the areas.

Also speaking, Abdurrahman Ajiya (APC-FCT), representing Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalda and Kuje Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, noted the importance of good road networks to the overall development of any city.

He commended Wike for the development strides in the nation’s capital and urged him to do more considering the huge population movement into the city.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria