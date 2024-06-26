

Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation International and uncle to Sophia Momodu, mother of Davido’s first daughter, has advised both parties to refrain from making damaging statements about their child custody battle on social media.

Momodu shared his thoughts on Instagram, urging Davido and Sophia to prioritise their daughter’s well-being and seek compromises regarding custody and financial responsibilities.

He emphasised that the current media frenzy could exacerbate what is already a challenging situation, particularly for the child involved.

The matter is currently before the court for litigation.

Momodu noted his efforts over the past nine years to foster a peaceful resolution between the parents and ensure a structured approach to their daughter’s welfare.

He called for both parties to actively engage in the court’s alternative dispute resolution process, avoiding actions that could harm their child’s interests.

This advice comes amidst ongoing tensions over custody arrangements, with Momodu stressing

the importance of maintaining privacy and respect during such sensitive legal proceedings.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria