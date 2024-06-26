

The Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG), an NGO, has advocated for an innovative and collaborative approach towards decarbonisation for a sustainable energy and zero emission.

The WEOG says, based on its World Decarbonisation Initiative, it will plant 10 million trees with minimum of 20,000 trees in each 774 Local Government Areas, including the FCT.

Dr Oladunni Owo, National President, WEOG, while briefing newsmen on its decarbonisation programme on Tuesday in Abuja, said that Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 had been set aside for its World Decarbonisation Summit.

‘As an organisation, we decided to take a position to go into deep research and align with future energy renewables and climate action committee.

‘After the research, we wanted a pragmatic programme, so we inaugurated a project and also researched on different trees for decarbonising the environment for the ecosystem.

‘By the virtue of industrialisation, we have more carbon in the atmosphere causing depletion of the ozone layers, global warming, carbon pol

lution and emission, among others.

‘Carbon can be captured, converted, captured and stored in the oil well to mitigate emission,” she said.

She said that with decarbonisation, oil and gas resources could still be very useful because research discovered that apart from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) called fuel, there are other energy value chains.

She listed the other products as fertiliser, polyester, petrochemicals and several other products.

‘How can we make the exploration and production of oil and gas clean in such a way that it will not affect the ecosystem? The simplest way for decarbonising is tree planting.

‘In Africa, there is a huge energy gap, whether it is solar, wind, hydrogen and nuclear; we need every energy resources, including oil and gas, to close the gap,” she said.

Mrs Toyin Yusuf, Chairperson, Future Energy and Renewable Committee, WEOG, listed key projects under the decarbonisation initiative to include 10 million Tree Decarbonisation Project, Renewable Energy Transition Project and

Clean Cooking Project.

Others, according to her, are the Electric Vehicle Project, Monthly Decarbonisation Webinars, Declaration and Promotion of World Decarbonisation Day, Annual World Decarbonisation Summit and Collaboration and Partnership Opportunities.

She, however, extended invitation to stakeholders, industry experts, and potential partners to join and support the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group had earlier held a roundtable engagement with the UN Women and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) on Women Economic Empowerment for the Oil and Gas Industry.

