

Abuja: The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has reported an increase in the number of prisoners on death row from 3,590 in September 2024 to 3,688 in March 2025. This marks a 2.73 percent rise, adding 98 prisoners within a span of six months. The Acting Controller-General of NCoS, Mr. Sylvester Nwakuche, disclosed these figures during a screening before the Senate Committee on Interior, led by Sen. Adams Oshiomhole.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nwakuche emphasized the need for strategic collaboration with several agencies, including the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The aim of this collaboration is to expedite the judicial process in the country. Nwakuche identified the challenge of inmates awaiting trial as a significant issue the service is addressing daily.





The acting comptroller-general expressed commitment to working closely with other security agencies to resolve the issue of inmates awaiting trials, which would help decongest prisons across Nigeria. He stated the importance of collaboration for the effective functioning of correctional centres, noting that these establishments rely on the outcomes of prosecuting agencies.





Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, mentioned that the committee would prepare a report based on the performance of Mr. Sylvester Nwakuche as the Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

