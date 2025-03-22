

Minna: Aliko Dangote Foundation on Saturday donated and distributed 30,000 bags of 50kg rice to support vulnerable residents in Niger. Ahmed Hashim, Group Managing Director, Dangote Group, Abuja, said the donation was part of the foundation’s efforts to alleviate hunger and poverty among vulnerable Nigerians in the state.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the donation is a demonstration of the foundation’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce poverty and hunger in Nigeria. Hashim emphasized the importance of providing succor to the most vulnerable members of society, including widows, orphans, and the disabled.





Mr Yakubu Garba, Deputy Governor of Niger, expressed gratitude for the foundation’s contribution, noting that it would help alleviate hunger and poverty in the state. He highlighted the multi-dimensional nature of poverty and hunger, underscoring the need for collective efforts to tackle these issues. The state government, he stated, is actively working to eliminate poverty and hunger.





Garba also discussed the state’s ambitious plan to feed the nation through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) code-named Niger Foods, which has transformed the state into a net exporter of assorted grains. He mentioned that the state government had distributed 400 trucks of assorted grains to the 25 local government areas at a subsidized rate since the commencement of the Ramadan.





He called on affluent individuals and large-scale retail marketers to follow Aliko Dangote’s example by supporting the less fortunate through charity or subsidized food sales.

