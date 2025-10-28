Curia Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia Global, Inc. (Curia), a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced the release of its third Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This latest report highlights the company’s new “C.U.R.I.A. Way” values—curiosity, urgency, respect, integrity and accountability—and how those values are woven into its mission, purpose and corporate responsibility initiatives.

Key accomplishments from the report include:

In 2024, Curia committed to setting near-and long-term company-wide GHG emission reductions in line with climate science through the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and joined the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign, a global coalition of non-state entities working toward halving global emissions by 2030.

Curia’s French facilities in Bon Encontre and Tonneins achieved ISO 9001, 45001 and 14001 certifications, and its sites in Origgio and Rozzano, Italy, achieved ISO 45001 and 14001 certifications. The company’s EHS Management System continues to mirror ISO 14001 and 45001 standards across all sites.

85% of Curia’s facilities exceeded one year without a recordable injury, with nine sites exceeding more than two years.

Employees voluntarily devoted over 10,000 hours to learning on the company’s iLearn platform, powered by Skillsoft’s Percipio technology, which continues to offer learning resources for exempt-level employees globally.

Curia’s DE&I Council continues to expand with a focus on providing a forum for discussion and a path for advancement for all employees.

“Our latest ESG report reflects our progress as a leader in the industry from reducing our environmental footprint to fostering a culture of safety, integrity and responsibility,” said Philip Macnabb, CEO of Curia. “As Curia continues to evolve, we know there is still more work to be done. Our ESG initiatives remain deeply intertwined with our approach to scientific innovation and operational excellence as we serve our customers and their patients.”

To read the full ESG report, visit: https://curiaglobal.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/

