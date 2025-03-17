ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia Global, Inc. (Curia), a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced expansion plans to its Glasgow, UK facility and provided updates on the ongoing expansion in Albuquerque, NM.

Curia’s sterile fill-finish facility in Glasgow will add an integrated, isolator-based vial filling line and lyophilizer suitable for a broad range of drug product including highly potent capabilities, more than doubling current GMP batch size. Already known for its antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), lyophilization development, complex formulation and development, and clinical manufacturing experience, the Glasgow expansion will further strengthen Curia’s offering of sterile injectable product development from pre-formulation, through the clinical phases and commercial manufacturing.

In addition to increasing batch sizes up to 20,000 vials, the new capacity will feature robotic, lossless filling technology situated within an isolator to allow filling speeds five times faster than current capabilities. The additional lyophilizer will also provide clinical-stage clients more scalability on the path to commercialization and creates an opportunity for future small-volume commercial fills in Glasgow. The facility will continue serving clients with normal operations during the expansion.

“Our investment in Glasgow underscores Curia’s commitment to being an end-to-end partner,” said Philip Macnabb, CEO of Curia. “So much innovation exists in the early stages of clinical development, and Curia is eager to meet the growing demand for increased capacity for our clinical-stage clients.”

The Glasgow expansion is in addition to a $200 million investment in an ongoing, multi-year expansion project at Curia’s Albuquerque facility. Two isolated filling lines will add over 70,000 square feet to Albuquerque’s over 200,000-square-foot manufacturing space and will create significant phase III clinical and commercial capacity for its clients. A VarioSysTM Flex Line, suitable for small-scale biologics and non-potent small molecules can accommodate syringes, cartridges and vials. This line is currently undergoing commissioning. Additionally, Curia’s new high-speed vial line will begin commissioning in Q3 2025. The new high-speed vial line includes two autoloaded freeze driers, automated vial inspection and labeling/packaging for 2R to 30R vials.

“Increased demand for GLP-1 agonists, new biologic drugs, coupled with on-going supply chain reviews by our customers make this an ideal time for this capacity In Albuquerque to come on-line,” Macnabb went on to say. “Curia is ideally suited to help our clients meet all of these challenges with our multiple U.S. manufacturing facilities, supply chain expertise and readily available capacity.”

Curia’s global network of sterile fill-finish facilities also includes clinical development and manufacturing capabilities in Camarillo and Thousand Oaks, CA and commercial and clinical manufacturing capabilities in Burlington, MA.

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,100 employees partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our offerings in small molecule, generic APIs and biologics span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory, analytical and sterile fill-finish capabilities. Our scientific and process experts, along with our regulatory compliant facilities, provide a best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to accelerate your research and improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact:

Viana Bhagan

Curia

+1 518 512 2111

corporatecommunications@CuriaGlobal.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9394930