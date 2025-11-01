Culture, Tradition Alive as Iyin-Ekiti Celebrates Iyin Day 2025



Abuja: Sons and daughters of Iyin-Ekiti in Araromi Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ekiti, on Saturday came out in their scores to celebrate the 2025 Iyin Day, a significant cultural and traditional event for the community.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Iyin-Ekiti Day celebration is an annual socio-cultural event that brings together the sons and daughters to celebrate their heritage, promote unity, and discuss the development of the town. The 2025 event was attended by eminent personalities, including traditional rulers, led by the Chairman of the State Council of Obas, who is the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado.





Earlier activities to mark this year’s celebration included interdenominational service, medical outreach, inauguration of projects, health and fitness walk, sports competitions, and essay writing. NAN reports that Saturday’s grand finale witnessed the honoring of some dignitaries with chieftaincy titles and the launching of the town’s N1 billion Development Fund.





Speaking at the event, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubrin, who was the Chairman of 2025 Iyin-Ekiti Day, emphasized the need for cultural reorientation and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians. The deputy senate president hailed the Oluyin of Iyin Kingdom, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaye, and the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, for their efforts towards the growth and development of the country. He described the senate leader as a Pan-Nigerian who had contributed immensely to virtually all sectors, stating that his facilitation of a university to the community was a testament to his commitment to the development of the state.





The deputy senate president was honored with the traditional title of Aare Agbaakin of Iyin-Ekiti, while his wife received the title of Yeye Aare Agbaakin. Among other personalities honored were former Gov. Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti, an indigene of the town, who was conferred with the title of Asiwaju of Iyin-Ekiti, while Sen. Olajide Ipinsagba received the title of Bobajiro of Iyin-Ekiti, and his wife got the title of Yeye Bobajiro. Sen. Yaqubu Danmarke also received the title of Aare Atunluse of Iyin-Ekiti.





The senate leader, who was honored with the title of Oluomo of Iyin-Ekiti, called on residents, especially youths, to continue to maintain peace, as nothing can be achieved in an environment full of acrimony. In his address, the Oluyin of Iyin Kingdom, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaye, who is also celebrating his 5th year on the throne, highlighted the remarkable achievements recorded in recent years.





The traditional ruler appreciated President Bola Tinubu and the Senate for approving the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences for Iyin-Ekiti and thanked the senate leader for facilitating it. He added that the Iyin palace had undergone a facelift, with the construction of a magnificent new palace gate, an ultra-modern market, and other facilities that restored both the cultural pride and administrative efficiency of the traditional institution.





The Oluyin further disclosed that electricity supply in the community has significantly improved through the installation of prepaid meters, ensuring greater efficiency and accountability. On healthcare, the traditional ruler said the town has sustained annual medical outreaches and free eye surgeries over the past five years. Oba Ajakaiye expressed gratitude to Gov. Abiodun Oyebanji for his continued support and commended the youths of the town for shunning vices.





Earlier, the Chairman of the Central Organising Committee for Iyin Day 2025, Pastor Remi Obaparusi, commended residents for living in peace, assuring that all donations made towards the development fund would be fully accounted for. He promised that all development projects would be closely monitored, and progress reports given from time to time to the community.

