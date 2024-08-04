Cuba Expresses Need for African Representation in UN Security Council



Addis Ababa: Cuba expressed strong support for the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasizing the need for better representation of Africa and Latin America regions, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Elio E. Rodriguez Perdomo told Ethiopian News Agency(ENA).

Rodriguez Perdomo underscored Cuba’s commitment to the democratization of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council.

“For Cuba, the UN General Assembly is the most democratic body because all the members are represented there,” he stated.

However, he pointed out that the Security Council requires significant changes to reflect the current global landscape.

The deputy minister of foreign affairs advocated for an expansion of both permanent and non-permanent memberships of the Security Council.

“Cuba favors the widening of the memberships, the non-permanent and also the permanent members,” he said.

Rodriguez Perdomo emphasized the importance of making the council more representative and equitable, reflectin

g the realities of today’s world.

Highlighting the underrepresentation of certain regions, Perdomo noted, “Regions like Latin America and Africa are really badly represented in this council.”

He expressed Cuba’s support for increasing the permanent and the non-permanent memberships from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Widening memberships of the Security Council aligns with the longstanding calls by African nations for the reform of the council.

Source: Ethiopian News Agency