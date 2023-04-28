CPLP Environment ministers plant trees in Humpata reserve

A hundred cedars were planted Thursday in southern Huila province (Angola) to combat desertification and mitigate the effects of drought, ANGOP has learnt.

Environment ministers of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP) planted the trees in the forest reserve in Calume II, in Palanca commune, in Humpata municipality, Huila province.

The process was carried by ministers of Angola, Cabo Verde, Brazil, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and East Timor, ahead of IX Meeting of the Environment Ministers of CPLP that will take place on Friday in Lubango, Huila province.

The action is headed by the Angolan Environment Minister Ana Paula de Carvalho, under the guidance of the Vice President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the activity, the Angolan Minister said that this was a process of continuity, as the government of Huila is now in charge of identifying other areas for tree planting.

Ana Paula de Carvalho said that the choice of the venue owed to the fact that this kind of plants easily adapts to the climate of the region.

The VIII Meeting – online platform – took place in November, 2020, during which it analysed the strengthening of cooperation to reduce biodiversity loss and address climate change.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)