Court Approves EFCC’s Request to Freeze 24 Bank Accounts Over Alleged Terrorism Financing



ABUJA: A Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s request to freeze 24 bank accounts across various banks due to allegations related to terrorism financing. Justice Emeka Nwite granted the application, allowing the accounts to be frozen for a period of 90 days while investigations continue.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the motion ex-parte, identified as FHC/ABJ/CS/1897/V/2024, was submitted by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ekele Iheanacho. The motion sought to freeze accounts belonging to Lawrence Eromosele, who is under investigation for links to kidnapping and money laundering associated with terrorism financing. The preliminary investigation has connected these accounts to individuals exploiting virtual cryptocurrency platforms to manipulate the Naira’s value and launder illicit funds.





Mohammed Khalil, an investigator from the EFCC’s Special Investigation Team, stated in an affidavit that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, ordered an investigation into threats made by a syndicate against senior operatives of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). The threats included ransom demands and explicit threats to the families of the operatives, compelling the EFCC to investigate further.





Khalil detailed that the investigation identified Eromosele as a key figure in the criminal activities. The syndicate threatened operatives and their families, providing specific details to coerce payments. An exhibit, marked as EFCC 1, contains a chat printout between a perpetrator and an operative, while Exhibit EFCC 2 includes bank statements of a suspect.





The court’s decision was based on the need to preserve funds during the ongoing investigation, with the possibility of prosecution following the inquiry. Babatunde, representing the EFCC, assured the court that the investigation would be concluded within the 90-day window. Justice Nwite set the next court mention for March 24, 2025.

