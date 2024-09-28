Court admits Isaac Bristol to N5m bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, admitted Isaac Bristol, popularly known on his X handle as ‘PIDOM Nigeria,’ to a N5 million bail with one surety in the like sum.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on his bail application moved by his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, held that bail is a constitutional right.

Justice Nwite said he was inclined to granting Bristol bail except where there was reasonable ground to believe that the defendant might evade trial or attempt to destroy evidence.

He said that all factors must be considered in granting bail, especially since criminal justice provides safeguards for both prosecution and defence.

The judge held that based on the submissions of counsel, he would grant the defendant bail in the interest of justice.

He subsequently granted him N5 million bail.

The judge directed that Bristol must provide one surety in like sum, who must be a reasonable citizen whose tax clearance certificate and address must be verified by the court.

He also ordered that the defendant mus

t deposit his international passport with the court.

Nwite warned that if the defendant fails to comply with the conditions, his bail would be revoked.

The judge, who said Bristol should be remanded in the correctional service pending the perfection of his bail, adjourned the matter until Nov. 5 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bristol was arrested by the police on Aug. 5 in his hotel room in Rivers.

The Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced his arrest, alleging he ‘committed serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations.’

He was arraigned on Sept. 3, on a nine-count charge filed against him by Simon Lough, SAN, on behalf of the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police before Justice Nwite.

He was alleged to have unlawfully obtained and distributed classified government documents, destroying evidence, and contravening relevant money laundering and cybercrime laws.

Police counsel, Lough, contended that the defendant shared documents alleging that Preside

nt Bola Tinubu released N24.1 billion to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) through Vice President Kashim Shettima’s office.

He was accused of later claiming that the fund was increased to N90 billion.

Bristol, however, denied the allegations.

Bristol’s lawyer, Adeyanju, then applied for bail on liberal terms, stating that his client ‘is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.’

Lough opposed the bail application, insisting that the nature of the offence does not warrant bail.

He expressed concern about the high likelihood of the defendant evading trial.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria