Counsel File Objections in Otudeko Fraud Case, Seek Stay of Arraignment



Lagos: Counsel in the case of alleged fraud against the Chairman of Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko, have filed several preliminary objections before the Federal High Court. These objections, filed on Thursday, challenge various aspects of the case, including the court’s jurisdiction and the arraignment process.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought a 13-count charge against Otudeko, along with a former Managing Director of First Bank Plc., Olabisi Onasanya, a former Honeywell Group board member, Soji Akintayo, and Anchorage Leisure Ltd. The fraud charge, involving N6.2 billion, is being heard by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke under the case number FHC/L/20C/2025.





The arraignment was initially scheduled for January 20, but the defendants were absent, claiming they had not been served with the charge. Consequently, the court ordered that the charge be served through substituted means and adjourned the case.





On Thursday, legal representatives appeared before the court with Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) for the EFCC, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for Otudeko, Mr. Olasupo Shashore (SAN) for Onasanya, Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) for Akintayo, and Mr. Ade Adedeji (SAN) for Anchorage Leisure Ltd. First Bank of Nigeria’s nominal complainant was represented by Mr. Babajide Koku (SAN).





Olanipekun presented an application on Otudeko’s behalf, submitted on January 28 and served on the EFCC the following day, along with an affidavit explaining Otudeko’s absence from court. Other defense attorneys also introduced their respective applications.





In response, EFCC’s Oyedepo confirmed compliance with the court’s directive regarding substituted service and expressed the need to schedule arraignment, considering the first defendant’s absence. Olanipekun countered, emphasizing the necessity for the court to first determine its jurisdiction before proceeding with the case.





The debate continued, with Oyedepo advocating for arraignment based on judicial precedents, while Olanipekun and other defense counsel argued for hearing objections first, citing various legal authorities and the interests of justice.





Ultimately, the judge adjourned the case to March 17 for a ruling on the arguments. Olanipekun informed the court of Otudeko’s medical review in the UK, requesting an adjournment for the hearing of applications without requiring Otudeko’s presence until then.

