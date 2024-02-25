Consumers urged to discard contaminated peanut butter brands



WINDHOEK: The City of Windhoek has urged the public to discard various peanut butter products due to suspected aflatoxin contamination.

The City in a statement noted that consumers should avoid Dischem’s Lifestyle 400g and 800g Smooth and Crunchy peanut butter, Wazoogles Superfoods peanut butter (all sizes), Pick ‘n Pay’s No Name 1kg smooth peanut butter, and Eden All-Natural peanut butter, which have been identified as high-risk products.

Consumers are advised to dispose the identified products or return it to the store where it was purchased.

It further said proactive measures have been taken to remove these products from all shops in Windhoek.

Aflatoxin exposure can cause acute symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and convulsions. Chronic exposure can lead to serious complications.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency