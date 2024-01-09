Congolese nationals nabbed for alleged possession of cannabis



WINDHOEK: Two Congolese men were arrested in Windhoek on Monday after they were allegedly found in possession of cannabis valued at N.dollars 930 500.

According to the Namibian Police Force’s spokesperson for the Khomas Region, Warrant Silas Shipandeni, the two suspects aged 37 and 40 were charged with dealing in, and possessio, of cannabis.

‘On Monday, at around 01h00 in Winnie Madikizela Mandela Street, Otjomuise, a stop and search on vehicles was conducted and 18 610 grams of skunk cannabis was confiscated,’ Shipandeni said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency