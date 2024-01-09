Congolese nationals denied bail on drug charges



WINDHOEK: Two male Congolese suspects who were allegedly found in possession of cannabis were denied bail when they made their first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Bwanga Bonifus and Simba Gabriel were allegedly found in possession of 18 610 grams of cannabis valued at N.dollars 930 500 on Monday and were charged with dealing in and possession of cannabis.

State Prosecutor Kasale Kasale objected to the granting of bail on the grounds that investigations are still in the early stages, the value of the drugs involved was high and that the suspects pose a flight risk.

‘On Monday, at around 01h00 in Winnie Madikizela Mandela Street, Otjomuise, a stop and search on vehicles was conducted and 18 610 grams of skunk cannabis was confiscated,’ the spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in Khomas, Warrant Silas Shipandeni said on Monday.

Presiding Magistrate Wilka Amalwa postponed the matter to 26 February 2024 for further police investigations. The suspects have both instructed Windho

ek-based Lawyer Mbanga Siyomundji to represent them.

