Cong Thanh Nguyen nommé responsable du développement commercial pour le Vietnam pour Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

PRE-COP27 PRESS CONFERENCE Rotterdam, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What: Pre-COP27 Press Conference and Global Launch of State and Trends in Africa 2022 When: Thursday 3rd November at 13.00 – 14.00 CET Where: Virtual. Please register your attendance here for the press conference and to receive an embargoed copy of the report. With less […]