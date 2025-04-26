

Abuja: The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) FCT has announced plans to form a strong alliance with its regulatory bodies to identify and eliminate quacks and charlatans from the profession. The newly elected Chairman of the chapter, Mr Aloba Isaac, made this known during the inauguration of the new executive committee, which will lead the branch for the next three years.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Isaac stated that his administration would enforce strict penalties against anyone found engaging in quackery within the community pharmacy sector. “We are regulated by established bodies. To eliminate quacks and charlatans in community pharmacy, we must continue to strengthen these regulatory bodies and build strong alliances with them and other relevant agencies,” Isaac emphasized. He added that serious penalties would be enforced against offenders to deter repeated misconduct.





Isaac further pledged the association’s commitment to empowering young people with employment opportunities, rather than leaving them idle on the streets. He noted that his administration would work towards encouraging members to serve as mentors to the next generation of pharmacists, helping young professionals to set the pace for future contributions to society.





The chairman disclosed that the new leadership would seek to create sustainable financial empowerment for members, including providing loans, and would focus on fostering unity, love, and a strong collective voice within the association. According to him, loans would be disbursed as part of an investment policy for the association, aiming to benefit members and prioritise their welfare.





Isaac called on the government to formulate policies that would offer community pharmacists better financial support, including access to loans, enabling them to grow their businesses and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development. He highlighted an initiative led by President Bola Tinubu, the Policy Harmonisation Drive, which aims to strengthen local production of medicines, drugs, and vaccines.





In his valedictory speech, the immediate past Chairman of the branch thanked members for the opportunity to serve and urged the incoming leadership to surpass his administration’s achievements. Dr Yusuf Dantalle, the keynote speaker at the event, stressed the importance of patient safety and the need to prioritize health and wellbeing, urging members to refrain from the sale of fake and substandard drugs.

