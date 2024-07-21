CNS presents 2-bedroom apartment to widow of deceased personnel



The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, on Friday presented a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow to a widow of Leading Seaman Fatimoh Abdulraham, at the Navy Estate Karshi Abuja.

Abdulrahman is the widow of Seaman Suleiman Kailani, who paid the supreme price while fighting terrorism under Operation Whirl Stroke in August 2023, in Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiary is also serving personnel.

In his remarks, Ogalla, who was represented by the Director, Veteran Affair, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Mohammed Dahiru, said the gesture was part of a welfare drive for personnel.

He said the personnel died in action while serving the nation in Operation Whirl Stroke in Minna precisely on Aug .13 2023.

‘This is yet another demonstration of opposition and reward for the gallantry acts of our personnel.

‘It is in line with my vision and mission to prioritise provision of shelter for the personnel.

‘It is to give hope, to give succour to the families of the disea

se personnel and to also serve as a morale booster to our serving personnel knowing that provision of accommodation is not only for the serving personnel, but even in death,’ he said.

The CNS said that the welfare and well-being of personnel remained his priority, adding that he had always made it a priority to provide shelter for the serving personnel.

‘So today, the act of gallantry by our personnel, Suleiman, is being appreciated, is being rewarded and is being recognised.

‘It is our hope and belief that the family will live in peace and in harmony and their morale will also be impacted positively,’ he added.

The Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited (NHL), Rear Adm. Hamza Kaoje, thanked the CNS for honouring the deceased personnel who

had rendered excellent service to the nation.

Kaoje, who was represented by the Executive Director, Operations, NHL, Rear Adm. Emmanuel Anekwe, urged all serving personnel to always serve the navy with total commitment.

The Managing Director/CEO, Naval Building and Construction Company Ltd (NBCCL), Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shehu, thanked the naval chief for the opportunity to engage in development of accommodation facilities for personnel around the nation.

Shehu said the company was committed to supporting the welfare initiatives of the naval chief to improve the living standard of the personnel across the nation.

He said a house was provided for the widow in line with the CNS’s directive in recognition of the sacrifice of their fallen colleague and also as a way of improving morale in the service.

‘This is to show that the welfare initiatives of the CNS are genuine and intended to improve the overall well-being of all members of the service,” he said.

The beneficiary, thanked the naval chief for the gesture

towards cushioning he impact of the death of her husband and to help heal her wound.

She also thanked the NHL and NBCCL for providing her succour with a befitting accommodation.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria