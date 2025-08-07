

Abuja: The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) has called on all levels of government to implement sustainable policies that support breastfeeding mothers, particularly in workplaces. The Acting Chief Medical Director, Associate Prof. Bob Ukonu, made the appeal during the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week held from Aug. 1-7 in Gwagwalada. Represented by the Acting Director of Administration, Nwaka Constantine, Ukonu emphasised the need for breastfeeding-friendly environments, including clean lactation rooms and flexible work schedules for nursing mothers.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ukonu stated, ‘Every organisation should provide a clean and hygienic lactation room where mothers can breastfeed during work hours. Breastfeeding mothers should be allowed flexible hours to nurse their babies, ideally every two hours.’ He highlighted the 2025 theme, ‘Prioritise Breastfeeding: Creating a Sustainable Support System’, which underscores the importance of long-term, structured support for nursing mothers.





Dr Olapeju Daniyan, Consultant Paediatrician at UATH, reiterated the critical role of breastfeeding in child development. ‘Everyone, government, advocacy groups, healthcare workers, donors, and even men, have a role to play in supporting breastfeeding in the community,’ she said. Daniyan stressed the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and advocated for workplace policies that made it easier for mothers to continue breastfeeding after maternity leave.





Also speaking, Dr Olapeju Kudirat, Consultant Neurologist and Head of the Newborn Special Care Unit, highlighted the long-term health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding. ‘It reduces risks of obesity, type 2 diabetes, allergies, hypertension, and asthma in children,’ she said. Kudirat advised mothers to be patient when transitioning to complementary feeding and to avoid sugary foods, recommending local foods like guinea corn, millet, and soybeans instead.





Dr Agbadi Eleojo, Senior Registrar in Paediatrics, addressed common misconceptions about breastfeeding. ‘Breast milk is sufficient for babies, even twins. The more a mother breastfeeds, the more milk is produced. It’s affordable, healthy, and environmentally friendly,’ she said.





Mrs Chidera Otu, one of the participants whose baby won second place in the healthy baby contest, shared her positive experience with exclusive breastfeeding. ‘My first child never felt sick. That experience encouraged me to breastfeed my second baby exclusively,’ she said, adding that her husband had also been very supportive.





The event, organised as part of World Breastfeeding Week, featured a hospital-wide procession, and the presentation of gifts, including baby products to mothers of the healthiest, exclusively breastfed babies.

